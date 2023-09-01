SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 161.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after buying an additional 118,244 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 212,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,504,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $21,352,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $209.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

