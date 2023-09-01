Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,201,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 804,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 1,369,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532,176. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $488.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.