Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile



Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

