1,650 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 48.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 184,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.