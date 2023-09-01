O Dell Group LLC Has $16 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.