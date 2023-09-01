The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

