Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Olin were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Olin by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Olin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 12.4 %

NYSE OLN traded down $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 4,183,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

