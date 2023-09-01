Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.38 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0-$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IOT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

Samsara Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of IOT stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $431,867.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,364,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,071.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,303,746 shares of company stock worth $62,782,314. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Samsara by 25.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

