Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,990 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

