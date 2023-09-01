Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,251 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

AYI traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.62. The stock had a trading volume of 39,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,964. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

