Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of VTEX worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEX. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in VTEX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth about $8,747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VTEX by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 508,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.46 million. Research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About VTEX

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

