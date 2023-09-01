Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.73. 1,139,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

