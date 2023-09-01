Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.76 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,225,839.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,067,826 shares of company stock valued at $280,339,193 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.