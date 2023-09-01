Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,023 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.42. 1,162,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,011. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

