Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $245.80 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Albemarle worth $245,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 239.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60,676 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,946,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.63. The company had a trading volume of 220,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,084. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.48. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

