Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,501,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.