Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Albemarle worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.