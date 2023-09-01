First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $29,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $163.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $198.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

