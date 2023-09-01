Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.77. 341,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,757. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

