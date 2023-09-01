Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 806 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.28. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

