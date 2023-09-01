Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.87. 239,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

