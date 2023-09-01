Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 703 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 77,793 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $18,359,051. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,722. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.95. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

