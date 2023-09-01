Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,555. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

