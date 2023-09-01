Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,486 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,982 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,510 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 454,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,103 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $117,323,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.1 %

FCX traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

