Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,765 shares of company stock valued at $38,546,056. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

