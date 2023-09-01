Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $97,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $48.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $874.84. 2,974,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $872.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.51.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.14.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

