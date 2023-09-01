Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 5,035 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,302.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,140,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,979 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,850,852 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.