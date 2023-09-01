Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 810 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

CB stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.91. 306,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,564. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

