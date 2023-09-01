Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 1,962,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

