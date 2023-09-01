Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $700.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $658.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.