Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 258,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

