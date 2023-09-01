W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $711.83. 38,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $742.60 and a 200 day moving average of $700.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.