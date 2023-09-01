Ethic Inc. Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 315,377 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. 1,688,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044,294. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.