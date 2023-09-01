Ethic Inc. Acquires 32,737 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,778 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in HP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,349. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

