iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.77. 245,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,648. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

