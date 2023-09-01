Ethic Inc. Buys 15,973 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $397,132,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 238,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. 613,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

