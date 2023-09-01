Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,171. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

