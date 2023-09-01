Profund Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $161.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.94.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

