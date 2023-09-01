Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,645,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of Principal Financial Group worth $270,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

