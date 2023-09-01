NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $296,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. 613,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

