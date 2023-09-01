Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $463,000 Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2,307.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Impinj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Impinj by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 28,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.27 per share, with a total value of $1,808,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,742,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,804,994.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 28,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.27 per share, with a total value of $1,808,193.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,742,769 shares in the company, valued at $236,804,994.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 594,731 shares of company stock valued at $35,280,025 and sold 20,139 shares valued at $1,807,304. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.89. 102,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,941. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

