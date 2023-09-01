Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 13,702 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,822,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.