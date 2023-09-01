Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.29. The stock had a trading volume of 870,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,346. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

