WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 15,116 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,975 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of K stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

