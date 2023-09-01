Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.20% of Marten Transport worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 383,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 194,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

