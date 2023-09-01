The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.25. 376,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.93. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

