Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $213.98. 95,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.61. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,265 shares of company stock worth $9,905,331 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

