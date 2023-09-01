WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 78,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,284. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

