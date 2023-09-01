Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.27-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.27-$5.55 EPS.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

