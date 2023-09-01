Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $268.27 and last traded at $269.10. Approximately 677,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,370,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after acquiring an additional 305,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.